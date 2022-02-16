SUNBURY — Due to issues related to the ongoing pandemic, the Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s (SVC) performance of The Dylan Oratorio will not take place as scheduled in March.
The chorale will resume public performances in May with the Pops Concert at Susquehanna University’s Weber Auditorium. The performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on May 13- 14. The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale also will perform in-person on April 24 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Selinsgrove.
“It is with great hope that you feel the same and that your patience and understanding will generate both continued support of this organization and eagerness to attend our next scheduled concert,” SVC Executive Director Kelly Beard said in a release. “The SVC Board feels confident that rehearsals will resume toward the end of March. The weather will be warmer and the projection of risk will be lowered.”
— THE DAILY ITEM