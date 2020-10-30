LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will feature virtual performances throughout the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, and its first recording is now available to view online for free.
This performance is available to view on the chorale’s YouTube channel and will be shared on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as on its website. Visit svcmusic.org to easily access the recording.
Conductor and Music Director Bill Payn has programmed two subsequent virtual choir videos to follow the hugely successful release of the chorale’s first online performance in August featuring their student scholarship singers. These will involve members of the larger chorale. The second video, a performance of Blowin’ in The Wind, from A Dylan Oratorio, was uploaded Oct. 26. Initially programmed for last spring, the entire work will now be presented during the 2021/2022 season.