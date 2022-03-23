A Mass for Peace and Justice in Ukraine will be celebrated at noon Friday by the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick.
“As we continue to watch the horrors being inflicted on the people of Ukraine, the loss of life and the extensive devastation, let us join together to pray for and support the Ukrainian people,” said Bishop Ronald W. Gainer. “I echo the words of Pope Francis in calling for an immediate end to this armed aggression and a return to peace. I ask the faithful to join me in praying for the people of Ukraine, to lend aid for humanitarian efforts, and to call for an end to this conflict.”
The mass will be held in person at noon in the Cathedral of Saint Patrick, 212 State St., in Harrisburg, and streamed online at the cathedral’s YouTube channel. Gainer will also unite with Pope Francis in the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, taking place that same day.