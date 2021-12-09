MIFFLINBURG — Hildegunn Brady felt right at home at the return of Christkindl on Thursday night, selling her knitted hats and mittens that remind her of her native Norway.
Now living in Danville, Brady found a home at the annual Christmas market in Mifflinburg, which began Thursday night after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. About 100 vendors selling authentic food, crafts and gifts — including Brady and her Koseknit shop — were ready for the opening of the 32nd Annual Christkindl. Entertainers like musicians and dancers will cycle in and out throughout the three-day event, including a live Nativity.
Brady said she first took part in Christkindl in 2019 and missed the atmosphere a year ago. She said she was glad to be back.
"I love this event. These types of markets are huge back home and all across Scandinavia," she said. "It's a little bit of a sense of home for me. It's finally cold out, the summers here are brutal."
While Brady was back for the second time, Bill and Stephanie Fonticoba were making their first visit, driving up from Dover in York County for opening night.
Stephanie said the couple were staying in the area and planned to taste some of the local fare throughout the evening. She was also looking forward to the parade and the marionettes, having already scored some goat cheese to munch on.
"We like to do different Christmas things," Bill said. "Last year we did something in Reading. This looks like a neat event. It's quaint with an old-time German feel at Christmas. It's very pretty."
Bill Fonticoba pointed out the different types of vendors offering things that may not be seen everywhere every day.
"There is a lot of local flavor with the artisans," he said. "It's not cookie-cutter stuff, but you can tell it's a popular place. We got here at 4 and it's already bustling."
"The people are so welcoming and inviting," Brady said. "Everyone is so excited to get out and celebrate the holiday and it's such a positive experience."
Cheryl Patton, of Danville, brought her 2-year-old grandson Colton Jaskula to the opening night. While Colton wasn't too keen on the shopping, one part of the market was a show-stopper: "He just thinks it's great so far," Patton said. "But we saw the living Nativity and he just loved it. He loved the animals."
An estimated 10,000 visitors will arrive for the authentic German market — billed as the oldest authentic outdoor market of its kind in the U.S. This year’s theme is The City of Cologne and the Three Kings. Cologne, Germany, is home to one of Europe’s largest cathedrals, Kölner Dom, which houses the relics of the Three Kings in a gold-gilded shrine.