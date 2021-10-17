SUNBURY — Alexis Fasold doesn’t just have a goal of helping 500 families for the third annual holiday donation drive this Christmas, but she also wants to keep the spirit of the holiday alive all year round.
“This year we have a goal of 500 families,” said the 22-year-old Sunbury woman. “The second part of our goal is to go beyond just Christmas and begin to look into ways we can spread kindness throughout the community, throughout the entire year. We’ve been brainstorming ideas with the community, including the ideas of possibly doing things like costume give aways for Halloween, Thanksgiving meals, Easter baskets and egg hunts for the spring, and other holiday ideas like the Fourth of July and summer giveaways also.”
In 2019 and 2020, Fasold collected donations for approximately 500 Valley families between the two years, collecting gently used toys and gifts. The idea was inspired when she wanted to donate used gifts to the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots, but those organizations only accept new items, she said.
“My family originally began this back in 2019, reaching out to our community if anyone needed help with gifts for their kids since we had a lot of unused or lightly used toys that places like Toys for Tots wouldn’t accept,” she said. “I wanted these to be used by others in need so we gifted them away to families. We didn’t realize we would then be reached out to by hundreds in the area asking for help and even more than that willing to donate more to help more. It has been incredibly heartwarming, year after year, to see the kindness this brings out. I wish I could bottle up the feeling it gives us every year and just hold onto these moments forever.”
She added, “We have what originated from us just trying to regift our own kid’s items, had turned into a huge outreach of community support and teamwork. Today we are all living in a world where we feel this is more and more important and, by staying involved in the community, it helps us look past some of the crazy things COVID and politics has going on around us,” she said.
While used toys are the goal, new items are appreciated, but not expected, said Fasold.
“Our biggest reason for starting this was to get away from asking people to qualify for help,” she said. “We feel as if there are way too many people who oftentimes ask for help, but they’re told they can’t get help due to being unqualified. This event is for everyone of all ages and income.”
This year, Fasold said volunteers are needed.
“I can’t emphasize enough the need for donations and volunteers this year,” she said. “It’s been hard with people going back to work, kids going back to school, and life trying to get back to normal. Unfortunately, this left us with little to no volunteers to begin this year with and just myself collecting toys people are leaving out for free. We need any donations we can get and can use all the help we can get collecting things. We don’t need someone available 40 hours a week. We just need enough people willing to help out with even just a few hours here or there. Many of our volunteers right now need to find people willing to help us find donations. The donations are what make this all possible. We encourage everyone to have their kids go through old items they no longer use and see what they’d be willing to part with.”
A new organizational strategy will be implemented to avoid a “chaotic process,” she said.
Each recipient will receive toys or “wow items,” a book, school supplies or household items, and clothing upon availability. The plan is to wrap the items and separate them based on gender and age-appropriateness. While everything will be wrapped ahead of time, we’ll have an idea of what’s in everything when it comes to separating items for families.”
As they begin getting donations, gift wrapping will be continually worked on through Dec. 3. Gift distribution will be the weekend of Dec. 10. Other weekly availability will be by appointment as needed, she said.
Fasold’s mother-in-law, Gladys Girton is one of Fasold’s biggest supporters, said Fasold.
“It’s pretty cool that she does this,” said Girton. “The way times are, people can use all the help they can get. It is rewarding to be able to help people, especially in these times. This is the time when people need to stand together.”
Girton said she helps organize and wrap gifts, but mostly delivers.
“Whatever she needs help with,” said Girton.
Fasold said anyone with donations can call or text 570-492-5142 and leave their names, contact number and message.