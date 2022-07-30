SUNBURY — There may not have been chestnuts roasting on an open fire, but the heat from the Christmas in July in downtown Sunbury was noticeable as Valley residents were treated to arts and crafts, food vendors, and games and prizes on Saturday.
And a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The event, sponsored by the Sunbury Litefest Committee, took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Cameron Park.
Victoria Rosancrans, City of Sunbury Litefest chairperson, said she was thrilled with the 84 vendors for participating, the weather, and the jammed-packed crowd that began to arrive before the event actually opened.
"We are very happy with how this all came together," Rosancrans said. "It's a great, fun day for people to enjoy."
Rosancrans also loved the twist for children of all ages to be able to "touch a truck."
Various fire trucks, police vehicles, tow trucks and motorcycles were on hand for people to explore, sit in or on and see how the machines work.
"People are enjoying that," Rosancrans said.
Americus Hose Co. General Manager Bob Hare said he was happy to see children stop by and check out the fire trucks and ambulances.
"It's fun for them," he said.
“Sunbury Litefest is also responsible for decorating the city, organizing the Holiday Parade and Christmas in July event, Santa’s Deer and Santa’s House,” according to Rosancrans.
USA Ninja Challenge owner Chris Reis set up an obstacle course for children and said he was impressed with the event.
"This is really nice," he said. "Everyone is out enjoying themselves."
Two of those who were enjoying themselves were Louiessa Sulouff, 11, of Mount Carmel, and Mia Robldo, 7, of Northumberland.
"It was fun to see the firetruck and get on a motorcycle," Sulouff said. "I also liked all the food trucks."
Robldo agreed.
"I am having fun here," she said.
For Rosancrans, it's already time to start looking toward next year, the chairperson said.
"We are already planning July 29, 2023," Rosancrans said.