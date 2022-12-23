SUNBURY — The addition of Christmas music at Cameron Park in Sunbury brought a little extra holiday joy as the snow fell through the city Thursday morning.
Councilman Jim Eister said he was impressed and heard from several residents who were walking that they enjoyed the music.
“I think it was a great addition to the holiday season at the park,” he said. ‘We are thankful to Sunbury police officer Keith Tamborelli for taking the time to make sure this was all set up and ready to go. Plus with the snow falling it just made a walk around the park enjoyable.”
Mayor Josh Brosious said he also was thankful to Tamborelli and said the addition of the music is just another way elected officials are trying to bring new things to the city.
“We are trying to bring that Christmas spirit to our downtown,” he said. “We have Santa, the deer, lights, so why not add music to have the complete package.”
Tamborelli set up the music days ago and the city is prepared to play it through Christmas Day,” Eister said.
Eister said the music will play during the day and early evening hours through Christmas Day.
“We hope people come down and take a walk around the park,” he said. “I think they will enjoy it.”
The city will also keep the sound system set up for a New Years’ Eve Celebration that is set to kick off at around 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve at the park.
There will be two giant screens for people to watch the festivities at Times Square in New York, and will also play college football games through the day, officials said.