PITMAN — The Christmas tree selected from Northumberland County will be presented to First Lady Melania Trump at the White House on Monday.
Mahantongo Valley Farms owner Larry Snyder said he cut down the approximate 23-foot-tall Douglas fir on Wednesday and delivered the tree to Washington, D.C., on Thursday. He earned the honor by winning the 2019 National Christmas Tree Contest hosted by the National Christmas Tree Association.
"I feel extremely lucky to be the person who is providing the tree to the White House," said Snyder, who has been growing Christmas trees for more than 30 years near the county border between Northumberland and Schuylkill. "It's the home of the president. I feel very honored to have this opportunity to present this tree for display."
The tree that was selected on Oct. 15 by White House staff has been growing for 16 years. It will be displayed in the Blue Room, the center of the State Floor of the White House. Since 1929, the Blue Room tree has been known as the White House’s official tree and is traditionally trimmed by the first lady.
Snyder, his wife Joanne, son Aaron and grandson Mason Snyder, daughter Lydia and husband Andrew, and granddaughter ClairaAnne Bomgardner are all headed down to the nation's capital on Monday to present the tree to the First Lady. He said he was "always hopeful" that he would win the honor.
"My husband and our whole family worked very hard for this," said Joanne Snyder. "It's unbelievable we get to represent all Christmas tree growers across the United States. It's been an unbelievable experience so far."
The family will get a chance to tour the White House, she said.
This is the 54th year a member of the National Christmas Tree Association has presented the official White House Christmas Tree. The tree must be between 18 and 19 feet tall, so the tree selected had shortened before delivery.