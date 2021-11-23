Christmas is a little more than a month away, but anyone searching for a tree, real or artificial, to decorate for the holiday should start searching soon — and bring more cash than expected.
According to the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA), unprecedented weather events across the nation — some Oregon farmers reported losing up to 90% of their crop this summer — have cut into the live supply. Supply chain issues are also slowing delivery of some artificial trees, so fewer fake firs will be available too and those that are will cost more, the group said.
“Every year, we pay close attention to factors impacting the Christmas tree industry so that we can help guide consumers in choosing the right Christmas tree. In 2021, we’re seeing a variety of trends influencing artificial and live Christmas tree supply across the country, and are encouraging consumers to find their tree early this year to avoid shortage impacts,” said ACTA Executive Director Jami Warner.
ACTA reports 94 million U.S. households put up a tree last year. Of that total, 85 percent were artificial, with 15 percent real.
Locally, Stan Kohl has been selling trees off his Montour County lot since Halloween, he said. He expects at some point this season he will run out of trees to sell at Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm.
”It’s going to depend on how many people rush us to get theirs early,” he said. “People have been buying since October here and there. I think it’s probably gonna be worse this year for us because we got hammered really hard last year and since they take so long to grow you can’t replace them overnight from one season to the next.”
Additionally, Kohl said his farm had a high loss for the trees planted this spring because of the dry weather at the time, he said.
Two days of sales at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg brought big numbers, as expected, in terms of prices and volume.
On Thursday, the auction sold smaller items, including wreaths and other plants and prices were up, buyers said.
Carol and Godfrey Ott made the trek from Schwenksville for the auction and noticed the higher prices, which they were willing to pay.
”Everything is really high this year,” Carol said, as she bought to sell at her shop, Ott’s Exotic Plants. “Things that were going for $12 last year are maybe $28 to $30 this year.”
”Sellers should be doing really well this time,” Godfrey said. “Sometimes they win, sometimes they don’t.”
John McAndrew came from New Jersey to attend the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction to fill in inventory after a shortfall he said has been building for a few years.
“As growers, the demands go up and down. This is a long-term crop and you run short and you’re into next year’s crop,” he said. “If you do it for two or three years in a row, you are really short.”
McAndrew said he’s not alone in this year’s shortage. He was optimistic he would be able to fill in their gaps at the auction to take a haul back to New Jersey, including some exotics.
“A lot of people are dealing with what we have,” he said. “Growers are cutting back, which makes an event like this so important.”
Kohl said prices for trees at his shop will run about 20 percent higher this year. Blue spruce and Douglas Fir run from $26.95 — if cut by Kohl’s — to more than $80 depending on size. Shoppers who cut down their own Fraser or Concolor firs will be paying between $40 and $100. At Kohl’s, live trees that are more than 10-feet tall are sold based on height.
Kohl said they don’t grow Fraser firms on his farm, so he has bought some to add to their inventory.
I was able to get some in but not near what we need,” he said. “It’s probably the only thing we will get this year because of cost. When they are gone, they’re gone. I feel people still need to be able to afford a Christmas tree. There’s a lot of work that goes into a Christmas.”