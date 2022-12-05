SUNBURY — Christ Wesleyan Church has acquired a property in downtown Sunbury that formerly housed county offices, but was placed on the public nuisance list earlier this year.
Stamata LLC, a corporation owned by Dimos Panagoulias, who owns 370 Market Street, the former Northumberland County Human Services Building, has transferred the property to Christ Wesleyan Church, of Milton, according to the deed filed in Northumberland County.
The building was placed on the public nuisance list on Sept. 23 for various violations, according to city code supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski.
Wojciechowski said the code department will be meeting with Pastor Billy Robel at the property next week to advise the new owners on what needs to be done in order to bring the building back up to code.
“We have a meeting scheduled,” Wojciechowski said., adding that he did not know what the church planned to do with the property.
According to the deed which was dated Nov. 21, the church paid $4,559.20 in state tax, $2,279 to both the city and Shikellamy School District, but acquired the property for $1.
The church is listed as a nonprofit on the deed.
“We acquired the building and don’t have plans set in forth,” Robel said.
“There are a lot of pieces that need to come together.”
Christ Wesleyan Pastor Brandon Mestach quoted scripture and said he is excited for Sunbury.
“We at Christ Wesleyan believe we have the same commission, to wake up the dry bones of Central Pennsylvania. It is our mission to share the light of Jesus Christ with our world. Although there are numerous details to be worked out, as a church, we are excited for the city of Sunbury and the potential plans to bring hope and transformation to this area,” he said.
“There are so many people hurting in our midst, and we firmly believe that God’s church, while working with the community leadership, is positioned to bring the light of Jesus Christ to those who desperately need it. We believe there is much work yet to do in Sunbury. As a community, let’s partner together to bring hope and healing. Together, we will make a difference.”
The church also has plans to open a Sober Living Home at 238 Walnut Street, after Pastor Billy Robel held a informational session in July for residents of the neighborhood.
About a dozen people showed up for the session, and most were either affiliated with the church or knew Robel, who said he wanted to assure residents the proposed Sober Living Home would be monitored and nothing like a halfway house.
Robel said up to 15 men would be living in what will be a newly remodeled structure at 212 Walnut St. Those who are accepted to the program would have strict rules to follow.
The former county building sits on the corner of 4th and Market street and is five floors and 30,000 square feet, according to Panagoulias who held several tours of the property when he owned the structure.
The building had been the location of the Bittner Department Store since the early 1900s. It was the Bowman’s department store from the 1950s to the late 1970s. The brownstone and brick-faced structure housed Northumberland County’s human services operations for about 15 years before Northumberland County moved out in 2003. Nothing has been inside the structure since.
Panagoulias purchased the building in 2008 for $225,000.
Robel said during the summer informational session, the residents at the Sober House would be performing community service, working full-time jobs, and attending classes and sessions at the home for their addictions.
Robel said no violent offenders or sex offenders would be accepted into the program.
There would be two men living in a room, participants would pay around $130 a month for rent and utilities and would be on a strict curfew.
Robel said the church is investing about $500,000 into the idea and Walnut Street structure.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was happy to see the former county building getting ready to have new life.
“I am happy to see this historical building in our downtown being brought back,” he said.
“I am glad the building was acquired by an organization that will make a difference in our community. This is an example of how individuals, businesses and organizations are investing in Sunbury. I am happy and proud of this progress.”