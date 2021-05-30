LEWISBURG — More than 200 people, parishioners and guests, attended the annual Memorial Day Concert Sunday at Cornerstone Fellowship, a 90-minute program that was sobering, reflective, inspirational and entertaining.
“It is a concert after all,” said organizer Stan Hudson, of Milton, “but what we are tying to do is memorialize our veterans through inspirational and patriotic music, narration with archival footage and speeches.”
All of the musical performers were from Cornerstone Church and state Rep. David Rowe, R-85, of Lewisburg, was the keynote speaker.
“The purpose of Memorial Day is to honor the fallen, their memory, and all of those who have served us and made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedom,” Rowe said.
Rowe brought everyone back to thoughts of America’s original veterans, during the Revolutionary War, laying the groundwork for what this country was to become.
“America has been engaged in many wars and conflicts,” he said. “Our veterans have always been there to protect our borders from invasion, to assist our allies, and to fight for justice. These sacrifices should not be forgotten.”
Hudson said the church has been holding these Memorial Day concerts for nearly 20 years — at various venues. Last year, due to COVID, there was no concert.
This year, said Pastor Rob Rutherford, “people are eager to be here — be with their friends. Our church is extremely loving. It’s a deep community. We think that is the spirit of God in this place.”
Cornerstone Fellowship has been at its current location for 11 years, said Rutherford, who himself, has been at this church for two years,
Against the backdrop of an all-American set, the Cornerstone singing ensemble began the concert with a medley of patriotic music. There were also archival footage projected on the walls as singers performed.
The audience had fun singing along with the Ensemble and the Marine Corps (on film) with Days of Elijah.
There were also wonderful solo performances by Pat Bowman (“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”) and Lynn Kerstetter (“There You’ll Be” and “God Bless America”).
Before the concert, Rutherford talked about his plans for Cornerstone.
“There is going to be a multi-purpose facility, a sports ministry, with open gym basketball,” he said. “It will be a good way to introduce people to Cornerstone by having people in the space.”