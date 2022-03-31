SHAMOKIN — Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi and Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church priest Mykola Ivanov are headed to the Ukraine-Poland border to deliver $133,382 after a 14-day fundraising effort bagged the money.
Clausi and Ivanov addressed the public in the Shamokin church, on Shamokin Street, Thursday afternoon.
"We are so happy to announce we met our goal," Clausi said. "We went above and beyond and I can't thank the residents of Northumberland County, my friends and family and the support of the community for all they have done."
Clausi, who donated $10,000 of his own money to kick the event off, announced he donated another $10,000 of his own money for travel expenses.
Clausi said he and Ivanov will board a plane this month and fly to Poland to meet with children and officials to deliver the funds.
Ivanov and Clausi said the $133,382 U.S. currency equals $553,800 in Polish funds, which is where the money will be used for children in orphanages.
Ivanov said the fundraiser started off as a hope.
"And here we are today," he said. "We were able to get this done and we had hope and believed."
Ivanov and his wife both had their parents and relatives still in Ukraine and Ivanov said he is unsure if he will see them on the trip.
Clausi and Ivanov also praised Shamokin residents, including Mayor Rich Ulrich for getting helpers to stand on both sides of Route 61 entering or exiting the city to stop vehicles and collect cash.
Clausi said the two-day weekend event last week raised nearly $11,000.
"We had people standing out in the cold weather for us," Ivanov said. "We are truly grateful."
Shamokin Mayor Richard Ulrich also was in attendance Thursday and said he was thrilled the fundraiser was a success.
"This is wonderful," he said. “We stand behind this effort and the people of Ukraine.”