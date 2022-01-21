DANVILLE — Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church is working with Samaritan’s Purse to help an Afghan refugee family settle in the local area.
The first step, according to church officials, is finding suitable housing. Anyone in the Susquehanna Valley who knows about a rental facility that is available soon — or if a homeowner or apartment owner would like to assist a family for at least six months — call 937-750-2360.
Samaritan’s Purse is aiding churches who want to help the refugee families — who currently are living on military bases awaiting resettlement. Churches will help families find housing and jobs, acquire basic necessities like furniture and enroll children in school.
Redeemer Church officials said its refugee resettlement committee will help the family with other tasks, like learning to shop for groceries using U.S. currency and learning about cultural differences, among others. The church welcomes assistance from the larger community.