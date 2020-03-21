Beavertown God’s Missionary Church is ahead of the curve, but the coronavirus outbreak has forced the Snyder County church to evolve its already modern services.
The church that averages nearly 400 visitors each Sunday already streams its services live. But now, with large gatherings limited by the spread of COVID-19, church leaders are going in a different direction.
On Sunday — at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. — there will be two Drive-In Church services at the facility along Creek Road in Middleburg. Families can drive their vehicles to the church parking lot and tune into the church’s own FM frequency. There, church leaders will climb atop a revamped trailer and deliver Sunday services.
Visitors won’t even exit their vehicles. They can even keep their windows up during the service, associate pastor Solomon Shaffer said.
“Everyone has been penned inside, so we wanted to do something positive,” he said. “We saw a church in the Midwest doing it last week and thought it would be kind of cool.”
When cars arrive, Shaffer said they will be organized based on size. Smaller vehicles will be parked up front, trucks and SUVs will be in the back so everyone can see.
“I have no idea how many people will show up but I think we’re going to have a good turnout,” Shaffer said, noting 1,000 people were watching the livestream of Wednesday’s service. “We will broadcast it on our Facebook and website. We hope people like it.”
Across the nation, churches are seeking new ways to worship. Earlier this week, Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, closed all churches in the diocese. “This decision has been made after careful discussions and considerable reflection on the advice being provided from health care professionals,” Bishop Gainer said this week. “I deeply care for all those members of my flock.”
The diocese has a list of live broadcasts and recordings of Masses from parishes on the diocesan website.
The Revival Tabernacle church in Watsontown is another where parishioners can watch online beginning at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/revival.tabernacle.