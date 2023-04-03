JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Herndon driver who struck a Line Mountain School District bus carrying 14 students on March 7 was cited by state police with six traffic violations.
Angel L. Monegro, 26, of Herndon, was cited by Trooper Brian Ronk, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, with summary offenses of following too closely, learners permit, careless driving, speeding, failure to have financial responsibility and driving with an expired license.
The incident occurred at 4:12 p.m. March 7 on Route 147 south of Strohecker Road near Shaffer’s Venison Farm at 4659 Route 147.
Angela K. Carl, 54, of Trevorton, had stopped a 2019 Navistar PB105 bus to discharge a student. Monegro, who was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta with a 15-year-old passenger, struck the rear of the bus, police said.
The 14 students consisted of one 5-year-old, one 6-year-old, four 10-year-olds, four 7-year-olds, two 8-year-olds and two 9-year-olds. No one was injured, police said.
District Superintendent Dave Campbell previously said those students were evaluated by the responding EMTs and immediately released following the accident. A second bus sent from Marvin E. Klinger Inc., of Dornsife, picked up the students and took them home.
The principals called all parents or guardians of the students to inform them of the incident, said Campbell.
Line Mountain does not own the buses. They are contracted with Klinger’s, which is less than five miles away at 3531 Route 225, Dornsife, said Campbell.
Campbell said he understood that the bus did not have extensive damage.