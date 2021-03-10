LEWISBURG — The Arbor Day Foundation named Citizens’ Electric Co. a 2021 Tree Line USA utility in recognition of the company’s commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care.
This marks the 19th consecutive year Citizens’ Electric has been selected for Tree Line USA, a partnership between the foundation and the National Association of State Foresters that recognizes utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America’s urban trees.
Citizens’ Electric achieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree-care practices; sponsor a tree planting and public education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.
The Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit conservation and education organization, is dedicated to tree planting and environmental stewardship.
— THE DAILY ITEM