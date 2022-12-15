SUNBURY — The Sunbury city administrator position has been eliminated and officials have created a grant writer/economic developer position.
The position came under fire after Mayor Josh Brosious questioned whether the city needed the position or a grant writer instead.
The city administrator position will officially end on Dec. 31 and current administrator Derrick Backer will make the switch to the grant write/economic developer position at a salary of $63,440. The position will be paid the same amount as the City Clerk, currently held by Jolinn Barner.
Brosious said he has asked City Council members repeatedly to vacate the position and hire a grant writer for $45,000 instead of paying the position the salary of the city administrator.
Brosious added the $45,000 to the $4.5 million budget to hire a grant writer, but removed it last week before the final budget was passed.
Backer said he looks forward to the new title.
“In a little over 22 months, I have been able to bring $8.4 million of investment into the city of Sunbury. I have worked with business owners to help expand their businesses in the city, I have helped find businesses to come into Sunbury, worked with citizens to resolve issues, and worked with numerous stakeholders on multiple ongoing projects within the city,” he said.
“Sunbury is moving in the right direction. Hopefully, that momentum continues and is not stifled by the few when the many want progress,” Backer said.
Brosious said he expects to see results from the new position.
"I want to see more grants being found to fund our projects throughout the city and to expand our recreational assets, like the riverfront, ice rink and baseball field," he said. "I also want to see grants for our local businesses, so they can get repairs done, expand or whatever they may need to thrive in the city."
Brosious said Councilwoman Lisa Martina will be overseeing the grant writing position.
"I will also be making sure the job duties are being fulfilled," Brosious said.