SUNBURY — Sunbury will be advertising for a new City Clerk, after current City Clerk Jolinn Barner resigned her position Monday night.
Mayor Josh Brosious made the announcement Monday night during a City Council meeting and said Barner, who was hired in 2019, will be missed.
“I am sad to see the city clerk leaving,” he said. “She is a huge asset to the city by getting business involved in city events and also brining our employees closer together and she will be extremely missed."
Barner operated the city’s day-to-day business and was essential in various city functions over the years.
Barner will remain in her spot until July 17 so she can help with the transition of whoever the city hires for the $63,440 position.
Barner beat out a list of candidates in 2019 when then-Mayor Kurt Karlovich made the recommendation Barner be hired.
Under Karlovich, city officials redefined the job descriptions of city administrator and city clerk to “maximize” both positions, Karlovich said at the time.
On Monday, Karlovich sat in the crowd at City Hall and said Barner will be greatly missed.
“Jolinn Barner is one of the most compassionate and hard working individuals I’ve ever had the honor to work with,” he said.
“Her actions in the mayor’s office helped bring Sunbury forward, cut costs, and she has been instrumental with planning and organizing community events. She will be missed by the people of Sunbury in her role as city clerk and I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”
Barner said she was thankful to the residents of Sunbury.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as city clerk and it was quite exciting and never a dull moment,” she said.
“I enjoyed the positive relationships I have built with our local organizations and community members. I look forward to continuing to support Sunbury and the Central Susquehanna Valley in a different capacity."
Barner did not say where she was going to be employed next.
Barner and Brosious have their last event planned as a duo when on June 3 the city hosts a party with live music and professional wrestling, along with various vendors, children’s events and a fireworks show to close out the night.
Council meets again on June 12 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.