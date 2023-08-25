SUNBURY — Even after some city officials demanded payment of $27,432 in permitting fees from the Shikellamy School District for the new stadium project, Mayor Josh Brosious is still requesting city council take an official vote on whether to waive the charge.
Brosious said he added a discussion and vote to Monday's city council meeting to make sure the issue is voted on in public.
Councilman John Barnhart and City Administrator Derrick Backer sent Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle a letter Tuesday informing him that no vote was taken by city council to waive the fees that have been due since June.
The fees total $27,432 as of now, and Barnhart and Backer said the district must also pay any additional fees that may be tied with construction increases and if any additional items are subject to inspection.
Backer said the district has also been talking to city officials regarding additional lighting for the current stadium project, maintaining that the new lighting was outside the scope of the development plan and a new plan would be needed and all the processes would need to start over.
The issue of the permit fees came to light after Broisous released June emails between himself and Bendle discussing a potential waiver of the fees.
Bendle emailed Brosious again in August, asking him to waive $2,400 in permitting fees, after Brosious already had waived the $27,000 in permitting fees without city council approval.
Brosious responded and said it wasn’t his decision, but he would talk to the code department.
On June 21, Brosious responded that he had spoken with Barnhart, who oversees the code department, and the two agreed to waive the fees.
Brosious asked Bendle to not speak in public about waiving the fees, so others did not make the same request. Bendle agreed and said he would not tell anyone.
Barnhart said he never agreed to do anything without council approval and when it never came before the board for a vote, he thought the issue was dead.
Councilman Jim Eister said Bendle asking Brosious, who is also a teacher in the school district, was "iffy."
Brosious said he thinks the city is "morally wrong" for not waiving the fees.
Brosious said past practice showed city officials waived fees for others.
Brosious was referring to Eister explaining the city waived fees decades ago for the municipal authority, but in return the city does not have to pay water, sewer or garbage for life.
City council meets at 6:15 p.m. Monday inside City Hall on Market Street.