SUNBURY — City officials are dropping 200 street sweeping violations that occurred in the city Monday night, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
Sunbury resumed regular street sweeping Monday leaving residents confused because of the Memorial Day holiday, City Administrator Jody Ocker said.
"There were 200 parking tickets issued the first night in effect, indicating the information did not adequately reach Sunbury residents," Ocker said. "Therefore the tickets that were issued on May 25 have been voided."
Ocker said she urges residents to visit the city website of Facebook page to be aware of information and happenings in the city.
The regular street sweeping schedule is normally in effect from April 1 to November 30. "During this time, the no parking ordinance, which prohibits parking on certain streets, on certain days, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. is strictly enforced and residents are required to park their cars on other streets to avoid getting a ticket and fine," Ocker said.
"With the added stresses of the pandemic including the stay-at-home order that caused increased parking congestion in residential areas, the department of streets decided to hold off on normal street sweeping to give residents a small break."
Ocker said now that Sunbury continues to operate in the yellow phase of COVID-19 reopening, street sweeping has started.