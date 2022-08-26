SUNBURY — City council members are still looking into the possibility of adding a new parking meter system in Sunbury, according to officials.
At a recent council meeting, Mayor Josh Brosious said he was interested in continuing the discussion that began last year into getting prices for a new modern system.
Brosious said he was also in favor of researching getting brand new parking meters.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said an exploratory committee is being established to look at parking meter equipment upgrades.
“Our current systems are quite old and antiquated,” he said. “There are numerous options that are available that both help with enforcement and creates a better experience for the customer as it makes payments easier and can provide updates when their meter time is running low.”
Backer said the city is looking at being proactive.
“Exploring these upgrades is just another example of how city council is looking to improve Sunbury for both its residents and visitors,” he said.
Council looked into the cost of having central machines on each block and in the parking lots to cover the 587 meters in the city.
Brosious said the cost was about $5,000 per machine per block upfront to be installed, and a $70 a month software fee each month.
The machines would take credit cards or cash and would then print out a ticket a person could place in their window.
Brosious said the city usually generates around $70,000 a year from parking but since COVID-19 hit, those numbers have declined.
Councilman Jim Eister said it is worth the city looking into all options before making any decisions.
Eister said he agrees the meters are old and something needs to be done sooner rather than later.