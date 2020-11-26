SUNBURY — City code officer and head Shikellamy Braves High School softball coach Eric Long died of natural causes early Thanksgiving morning leaving officials and friends shocked and saddened.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was notified by City Administrator Jody Ocker of Long's passing early Thanksgiving morning.
"Eric was a tremendous worker who cared about the city and community," Karlovich said. "He was always out there doing something. My most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."
Long, 46, of Sunbury, is survived by his wife Deni Jo, his son, Bryce, and daughter, Kierston.
Long spent most of his off time at the John O. Long softball fields making sure the conditions were perfect for games, Shikellamy School Director Jenna Eister Whitaker said.
"He devoted his life and time to his family and softball," she said. "He took Shikellamy softball to a whole other level. His devotion and generosity made him an absolute pillar to the community and he would drop everything to help a person in need. I am truly honored to have worked so closely with but more so to call him my friend."
Councilman Chris Reis, who is in charge of the code office where Long worked for the past six years, said he was shocked to learn of Long's passing.
"Over the past few years that I have worked with Eric, I have seen someone who took so much pride in the work he did," Reis said. "He had a true passion for trying to make the city a better place. I am thinking of his loved ones during this very difficult time and he will truly be missed."
Councilman Ric Reichner hired Long and said he knew him since he was young.
"I knew him from the time he was a kid and I hired him to fill a need for the code office and he did such a great job for the city," Reichner said. "He was instrumental in youth softball and he will be missed."
Long took over as the Braves head softball coach in 2017 and was respected by his peers for the contributions he put in on and off the field.
"His dedication to the game and to the kids was amazing," former Sunbury Mayor David Persing said. "He was also at the fields making sure things were ready to go. His efforts are a huge factor in why softball continues to grow. He will be missed by many."
Councilman Jim Eister said Long was an asset to the city. "I was stunned to hear this news," he said.
Ocker said she received the call from Police Chief Brad Hare at around 7 a.m. informing her of Long's passing.
"This is devastating news," she said. "My heart goes out to his family. Eric was a very hard worker on fighting blight, following up, and building cases for court. He did so much for this community not just as a code officer but with his involvement in youth softball. He beamed with pride when he talked about his family and his ballplayers. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed."
Hare said Long was a friend and will be missed. "Every time I saw Eric it was either on the softball field or tinkering around his man shed," Hare said. "He was a tremendous asset to the city in the code office and on the softball field. I know the family well and my thoughts and prayers are with them all."
Fellow code officer Mike Rhoads said he will miss his co-worker.
He was so dedicated and hard-working and he did a lot for the city that was not recognized," Rhoads said. "He never wanted credit for anything he did. He and his wife ran the annual BallOween softball tournaments at Halloween and all the proceeds went to parks and recreation for whatever the softball fields needed."
BallOween was an annual softball tournament that brought softball teams into Sunbury from all over each year.
Long also set up a parade with Valley fire trucks in order to provide his team and seniors an impromptu "going away" surprise at the end of last year when COVID-19 struck and seniors had their seasons shortened.
Shikellamy school board President Wendy Wiest said Long touched many lives and will be missed.
"The Shikellamy Braves family suffered a tremendous loss as well as the softball community as a whole," she said. "He touched many lives and was instrumental in building the softball program from the youth up. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and our hearts and prayers are with his family at this time."