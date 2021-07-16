SUNBURY — City Council is seeking quotes for an emergency notification system so residents can get updates on any happenings in Sunbury.
Council members and Mayor Kurt Karlovich agreed after a major snowstorm hit the Valley this past winter that residents need to be made more aware of happenings in City Hall.
The snowstorm caused major parking issues and resulted in more than 200 people being fined, but then City Administrator Jody Ocker announced an anonymous donor paid the citations.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said council is now exploring its options.
“Emergency notification systems are being explored to help with notifying citizens of road closures, snow emergencies, flood issues and other situations that may arise,” he said.
Just recently the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 began preparing to initiate text messaging and internet phone call service for emergencies.
Briggon Bobb, executive director of Union and Snyder counties’ regional system, or CSR911, said the system must link its GIS data with mobile carriers. It could be available before fall, he estimated at a recent meeting of the Union County Commissioners.
Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards voted Tuesday to join Pennsylvania’s internet-based 911 system: Next Generation 911. Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said his board is expected to vote on a Letter of Engagement next week.
Next Generation 911 integrates with mobile and digital devices, giving users the ability to share real-time data like images, videos and texts. It allows counties in regional systems like Union-Snyder’s to share the use and cost of services like GIS mapping. In times of heavy call volume, such as a natural disaster, the system is meant to more quickly shift the call burden to other 911 centers integrated into the network.
Backer said the city would not be using the same system.
"There are many different systems that have various capabilities from text messaging, pre-submitted messages sent out by website, pre-submitted voice messages and more,” Backer said.
"The cost for this per year is around $5,000-$10,000 annually but varies by available capabilities for that specific vendor. The city is currently exploring new phone systems and we are looking into rolling the emergency notification system capability into our upgrades. By doing that there is the potential of having a cost-saving for the city, and in turn the taxpayers, by using one vendor for multiple uses rather than going to a separate vendor for each”
Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, said he believes the text message system will be of value for residents and his department.
"The city is looking into updating its IT system and an alert system,” he said.
"We first need to see the cost and the capability of the system before any purchases for decided on. If it is financially achievable it could be a huge asset to the city to keep up citizens updated on what’s going on through the town. We could send out road closures, detours, weather alerts, city events, etc. It could help all departments in the city reach more individuals and keep them aware of the new policies and ordinances that are continuing to be updated."
Backer said the city is also looking at the text message system as a safety measure for residents.
"The ability to notify the citizens of Sunbury for potential safety issues is something myself, and council, take seriously and want to provide for our citizens,” he said. "There is nothing more important than the well-being of our city and its citizens.”