SUNBURY — A 23-year-old city man is jailed on $35,000 cash after Sunbury police said he kicked a pregnant woman and drove off with her hanging out of the car.
Paul Young, of South 3rd Street, is being charged with misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to police.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said officers were called to a Pine Street residence to speak with the victim on May 22. The woman told officers she is four months pregnant and got into an argument with Young inside her vehicle in the driver's seat, police said.
The woman said she asked Young to leave and he refused and she tried to push his legs out to which he kicked her in the stomach, police said. The woman then attempted to stop Young from leaving in her vehicle and he began to drive away dragging her 30 to 50 feet, police said
Police transported the woman to the station to give a written statement and during the car ride, Young called the woman, police said.
Young told the woman she would not be able to locate her vehicle and "good luck when you do," police said.
The woman told Young she was with police and Young said, "they will never find me," according to a criminal complaint.
Police located the woman's vehicle on 3rd Street, but Young was not found, officers said. The woman called officers back and said Young called and threatened to kill her then himself, police said.
Young was found at a 3rd Street home on May 23 and brought before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.
Young will now appear in front of Toomey for a preliminary hearing at a later date.