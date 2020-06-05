SUNBURY — The announced closure of the former Sunbury Textile Mill has already gained the attention of a potential buyer, according to city administrator Jody Ocker on Friday.
Ocker updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce's Governmental Affairs Committee via Zoom on Friday. David Swers, president and COO of Custom Fabrics an executive vice president of Glen Raven, which operates the Sunbury facility, made the announcement Thursday morning that the facility will close in August.
"Believe it or not, I had a phone call from someone today interested in that plant," said Ocker. "I don't want to say too much, but I arranged and connected them to the owners so they could take a look at it. We're hoping for a good positive outcome."
Ocker said the news comes as difficult on the heels of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury hospital closing down earlier this year as well as the economic hardships the COVID-19 crisis has caused.
Chamber CEO/President Bob Garrett offered the chamber's assistance to the city and the local legislators in any way. The chamber will respond with an economic development plan when appropriate.
"This kind of news is not easy for anyone to take, it's not easy for the city of Sunbury to take," said Garrett. "There's no way to think about this without remembering that a few months ago we were dealing with similar news at the Sunbury Community Hospital."
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, said the news came as a blow. The governor's office is already reaching out to the company.
"I don't think the city or anyone of us had pre-notification that they were going to do this," said Culver.