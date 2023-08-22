SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District will need to pay $27,432 in permitting fees associated with its football stadium renovation, according to a letter sent by city officials to the school district.
Councilman John Barnhart and City Administrator Derrick Backer sent Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle a letter Tuesday informing him that no vote was taken by City Council to waive the fees that have due since June.
The fees total $27,432 as of now, and Barnhart and Backer said the district must also pay any additional fees that may be tied with construction increases and if any additional items are subject to inspection.
Backer said the district has also been talking to city officials regarding additional lighting to the current stadium project, maintaining that the new lighting was outside the scope of the development plan and a new plan would be needed and all the processes would need to start over.
The issue of the permit fees came to light after Mayor Josh Broisous released June emails between himself and Bendle discussing a potential waiver of the fees.
Bendle emailed Brosious again in August, asking him to waive $2,400 in permitting fees, after Brosious already waived $24,000 in permitting fees without City Council approval.
Brosious responded and said it wasn't his decision, but he would talk to the code department.
On June 21, Brosious responded that he had spoken with Barnhart, who oversees the code department, and the two agreed to waive the fees.
Brosious asked Bendle to not speak in public about waiving the fees, so others did not make the same request. Bendle agreed and said he would not tell anyone.
Barnhart said he never agreed to do anything without council approval and when it never came before the board for a vote, he thought the issue was dead.
Councilman Jim Eister said he questions Bendle asking Brosious, who is a school teacher in the district, to waive the fees.
"It's iffy," Eister said.
Barnhart said he sent the letter to clarify any confusion.
"The Shikellamy School district is directed to pay for all permits, unless council directs different on Monday, and this is to not confuse or exacerbate the situation, any and all requests from anyone to wave permit fees must be made in person at a council meeting," he said.
"This will be done so there is transparency with our residents. We have never waived any permit fees, let alone $27,000 of permit fees, unilaterally for any entity that is not a part of the city or a city agent. If permit fees are waived, the taxpayers may need to pay for this on the back end because permit fees are what are used to help run the public safety department. If there's a shortfall, that will need to be made up somewhere, and the taxpayers are the ones who would have to pay the price for that shortsighted action."
Backer agreed.
“Permit fees that come into the public safety department are what is used to run that department during the year and will help with blight and other improvements within the city," he said.
"If permit fees do not come in, then those funds that are lost will need to be found somewhere in the budget. Those permit fees are what run that department and for a lack of a better term, pay the bills. Less permit fees to the department will cost the taxpayers as their tax dollars would need to be used to make up the difference if needed.”
Brosious said he still plans to ask City Council members to waive the fees at the council's next meeting on Monday.
"I think it’s morally wrong and ridiculous, we are asking Shikellamy to pay the fees," he said. By the city waiving these fees is saving school district taxpayer dollars and not costing the city taxpayer dollars. As elected officials, it is our job to save taxpayer dollars and that is what I am trying to do. The city has waived fees in the past without council approval, and I followed past practice. I will bring this up for an official vote at the council meeting on Monday."
Brosious was referring to Eister explaining the city waived fees decades ago for the municipal authority, but in return the city does not have to pay water, sewer or garbage for life.
On Tuesday, Shikellamy School Board President Wendy Wiest said, "I respect the decision of the city officials."