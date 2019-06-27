SUNBURY — The city of Sunbury needs an additional $3,500 to fully fund the annual Sunbury Celebration in July.
Councilman Jim Eister said the event from July 11-14 needs approximately $25,000 each year to remain free for the community and children. Donations can be sent to City Hall with "Sunbury Celebration" in the memo line.
"We have this event for the children," said Eister. "It's based around families and having a good time."
Sunbury Celebration starts at 5 p.m. July 11 with Family Fun Night at the Oppenheimer Pleasure Grounds on North Second Street. The night includes door prizes, games, free hot dogs and bottled water while supplies last.
It continues at 7:15 p.m. July 12 with free swimming at the Sunbury Community Pool, 1200 Memorial Drive. The night includes swimming, free hot dogs while supplies last. Sunbury Revitilization Inc. will show a free movie at the pool that night.
"The biggest goal every year over the last 18 years is not only to provide an atmosphere of family fun but to provide an opportunity for people to see what the city has to offer," said Ron Pratt, recreation director for pool and playgrounds.
On July 13, the all-day event continues with youth baseball tournament, games, craft and food vendors, children's games and more beginning at 9 a.m. The day ends with fireworks display by Zambelli's at the David L. Persing Recreation Complex, North Fourth Street. Music by Memory Lane will start at 7 p.m.
The final day on July 14 features a Soap Box Derby on Market Street Hill starting at 11 a.m.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said the event is a great way for the community to come out and have fun.
"This is something the city is proud to support," she said. "We are grateful to the committee and volunteers. Without them, it wouldn't be able to happen."