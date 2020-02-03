SUNBURY — An error that led to every taxpayer in Sunbury receiving a delinquent tax notice started in the treasurer's office, according to city officials.
"The issue started in our office," City Treasurer Kevin Troup said. "When we filed the delinquent individuals the file downloaded every taxpayer that is what was sent to Statewide."
Troup said on Monday an error announced on Friday night citing Statewide Tax Recovery Inc., of Sunbury, as making the mistake was incorrect.
Troup said he apologized to the city business for the mistake. Troup said he wants to assure residents that the notice will have no effect on their credit rating.
"There is nothing to worry about. There is no issue with anything going to an individual's credit ratings and taxes are not reported to the credit bureaus," he said.
City Administrator Jody Ocker also apologizes to residents and that the city is working out the issue. If anyone has any concerns they should contact the treasuer's office.
"We are very sorry for the mischaracterization of what happened and for the inconvenience and distress caused by the incident," she said. "If you received a delinquent notice in error you may disregard it."
Troup said anyone that is concerned should call his office at 570-286-4588.