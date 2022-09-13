SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and City Council will soon decide on what route to take when it comes to parking meters being upgraded.
Brosious said he is in favor of replacing the 587 meters at a cost of about $62,000 instead of adding 10 kiosks, which cost about $50,000 plus a nearly $70 fee each month per machine.
“I would rather the new meters because we do not generate the income to justify the costs for kiosks,” he said.
“I think the coin base machines are the way to go.”
Council members looked into the cost of having central machines on each block and in the parking lots to cover the city.
The machines would take credit cards or cash and would then print out a ticket a person could place in their window, which is a concern to Councilman Jim Eister.
“In the bigger cities these make sense but I think, for us, keeping with the coin base machines is easier,” he said.
Brosious said the city usually generates around $70,000 a year from parking but since COVID-19 hit, those numbers have declined.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said council is discussing replacing the meters for parking on Market Street and its side streets as well as the city parking lots.
"Nothing has been decided as of now, but the meters do need to be replaced as they are an antiquated system that can no longer be serviced,” he said.
Backer said the city is still weighing the option of the kiosks text-to-pay system and that council will soon make a decision.
Brosious said he would like to see the city use American Rescue Funds to pay for the new system so it doesn’t cost taxpayers any more money.
“I think this is the way to go on how to pay for them,” he said. “We are still talking but it is getting to the point we need to make a decision right away and get these replaced.”
Council meets again on Sept. 26 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall on Market Street.