SUNBURY — Sunbury officials say they plan to enforce an ordinance designed to get a better understanding of who is living in the city.
Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, is working with the code office and solicitor Joel Wiest on enforcing an already in place ordinance that will require landlords to provide their tenants' photo identifications and background checks to City Hall.
"We want to know who is living here," Barnhart said. "This is an ordinance that is already in place but has not been enforced and we will start to enforce this now."
Additionally, Barnhart said the city will also enforce a controversial landlord-tenant ordinance which banned convicted drug dealers from renting in Sunbury for at least seven years. It also requires that a manager be designated for all rental properties. The council passed the ordinance in 2012 under former Mayor David Persing.
Barnhart said he and Wiest are working up the new language to be voted on by the council for new guidelines for renters' permits.
"If you just rented a property in Sunbury in two years, the landlord will need a photo ID and background check of who is living in the structure," Barnhart said.
The manager or owner must live within 25 miles of Sunbury and be available in case of emergencies, the ordinance states. A rash of 2012 drug raids that included several Sunbury renters was a catalyst for the ordinance, Persing said at the time.
Persing fumed after residents and outsiders began to label Sunbury as a top spot for drug dealers in Northumberland County, and he wanted to ban all convicted drug offenders from renting in the city forever.
The council toned down Persing’s demands and passed the ordinance stating drug-selling convicts are banned from renting in Sunbury for 84 months before they can reapply.
Barnhart said he and Wiest are working up new language on that portion of the ordinance for council and current Mayor Josh Brosious to review.
Currently the ordinance 134-9 "Illegal activities," reads, "An individual convicted of any felony drug offense, upon conviction and expiration of any applicable appeal period, shall not be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit. "Felony drug offense" shall mean an offense that is punishable by imprisonment for more than one year under any law of the United States or of a state or foreign country that prohibits or restricts conduct relating to narcotic drugs and other controlled substances, and specifically including any prohibited act under Pennsylvania's Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act,"
The ordinance goes on to say, "a convicted illegal substance distributor shall not be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit and shall be considered in violation of this chapter. Seven years after an individual's conviction and the expiration of any applicable appeal period, that individual shall be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit, provided that the individual has no additional conviction(s) of any felony drug offense during that seven-year period. Failure of the property owner to remove said convicted individual from the residential rental unit shall result in nonrenewal of the housing permit."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the ordinance is a good deterrent.
"It's tough to keep up with but hopefully this will add another step to the renting process," he said.
Brosious said he is also in favor of enforcing the ordinance.
"I am in favor of knowing who is living in the city and if our ordinances are being followed," he said. "This is going to make our city and residents safer."
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the council will be monitoring the renters.
"Sunbury Council's primary concern is the well-being of the citizens," he said. "Priority number one has been, and always will be the safety of its residents and visitors.”