SUNBURY — City council members will meet on Jan. 23 to host a work session for members of the public to discuss the use of the former Knight-Celotex site, event planning, a new citywide emergency plan and the job description of the grant writer.
Mayor Josh Brosious said the meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. inside City Hall and he encourages members of the public to show up and be informed about what city officials are discussing.
Brosious said he wants to discuss the Celotex site since a December 2021 announcement was made by officials that a $2 million grant was secured for the property to begin the restoration of the 21.83 acre land.
The city has yet to take possession of the site or sign any paperwork, Brosious said.
The city was to purchase the property for $1.5 million from the county and the county in return was to give the $1.5 million back to the city in American Rescue Funds, as a way to help develop the land, thus not costing taxpayers anything, according to officials.
Brosious said he wants to sit with council members and discuss getting a plan together before moving forward.
Brosious also asked council to meet in public to discuss who will take over the duties of former City Administrator Derrick Backer, since Backer took the job of economic developer/grant writer for Sunbury.
Brosious said he wants to iron out the details so everyone knows what the job includes.
"There are many issues that we need to get resolved in order to keep city business running smoothly," Brosious said. "We need to update our emergency management plan so all the procedures are current and all personnel brought up to speed on the procedures. The biggest topic we need to get figured out is the Celotex lot fundings and also a plan once we acquire the property. I do not want this property to be vacant once we take ownership. We need to get it developed and create jobs and tax revenue for the city of Sunbury.
Councilman John Barnhart also requested the work session because he said the city needs to update its emergency plan and appoint a person to become the city event planner to avoid conflicts with other organizations trying to host events in the downtown at the same time.
Councilman Jim Eister said he is looking forward to the work session.
"We will be discussing the future of the Celotex site," Eister said. "We will be clarifying all these issues and moving forward. And soon discussing the projects for 2023."