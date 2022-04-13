SUNBURY — A double home on Center Street in Sunbury will be razed after city officials acted quickly to demolish the blighted property once they received word the structure could collapse at any time.
City officials announced 503-505 Center St. would be torn down after code department officials were called to the property because the back porch was becoming detached from the home.
The structure had been placed on the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority public nuisance list and became worse over time, city officials said.
Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, said the city met in an emergency meeting recently to approve the demolition of the structure after engineers visited the property and said the foundation of the home was nearly gone.
“We had to act fast and get this down for safety reasons,” Barnhart said. “The code department did a great job recognizing the issues and getting the proper people to the structure
The city is working with the bank holder and property owner to have the property taken over by the city, City Administrator Derrick Backer said.
Backer said the home had been on the city's radar and when code went back to check on the home they discovered the server issues, Backer said.
Code officials said the property is owned by Lori and Theodore Duron.
Backer said the code department will be walking the city to make sure there are no other buildings that have structural issues.
At Monday's City Council meeting council members said Affordable Construction & Demolition, of Coal Township, was the low bidder at $21,905, to complete the work at the Center Street property.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was happy to see the code department act quickly.
“The structure was in need of coming down and for safety reasons we were told to act quickly,” he said.
“I commend the department for staying on top of these blighted properties.”
Barnhart said the streets department has blocked off the area and demolition has begun.
Barnhart said the home should be down in a few days.