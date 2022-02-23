SELINSGROVE — Civil complaints filed against Maurice and Deb Brubaker by six Stanley Woodworking employees were dismissed in district court Wednesday.
Attorney Brian Ulmer argued before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch that employees Wendi Clark, Karen Schafer, Tom Fitzgerald, Dana Fisher, Kenneth Snook and Norman Mulaney improperly named the Brubakers in their suits to recoup pay and benefits they say are owed them.
Ulmer said Maurice is the sole owner of Stanley Woodworking, which he purchased in early 2020, and the Middleburg company has been incorporated since 1999. Corporations shield individuals from personal liability for the debts and actions of a business.
“You cannot pierce the corporate veil and attempt to sue individuals for the actions of a corporation,” Ulmer told the judge in his motion to dismiss all six complaints.
His motion was made “without prejudice” which allows the plaintiffs to refile their complaints against Stanley Woodworking. Ulmer suggested the employees would be “best served” by seeking an attorney’s advice before proceeding.
All six sued to recoup between $2,000 and $11,574 they say is owed them in unpaid wages, or to cover medical bills, short-term disability and insurance premiums they claim was deducted from paychecks after Brubaker dropped the coverage.
The employees told Mensch that they named both Brubakers in the complaints because Deb Brubaker signed their checks and both repeatedly assured them that they would be repaid.
“They were the ones that promised us it would all be taken care of,” Schafer said. “It was always ‘we’ and ‘I.’ If they don’t feel responsible how come they paid us?”
Each received partial or nearly full payments after their complaints were filed in court and before Wednesday’s hearing.
When Mensch learned those payments were made through Stanley Woodworking and all were employed by the company, he told the group that he had to grant Ulmer’s motion to dismiss the complaints.
“I don’t like ruling based on technicalities... but I have no choice but to grant the motion,” he said, dismissing the cases without prejudice and suggesting they raise their issues in the Court of Common Pleas.
When Mulaney spoke up about needing eye and dental coverage, Mensch said he was not ruling on the merits of their claims and repeated that they could still pursue their claims in court.
After the hearing, the employees said they would consult an attorney.
The Brubakers are running three troubled Snyder County businesses. They launched a new custom cabinet business, William Penn Cabinetry, in Freeburg in February 2020 and purchased Stanley Woodworking from R. Tom Fitzgerald about a month later.
Despite running into financial problems last summer which led them to be unable to make payments to Fitzgerald, who now says he’s still owed about $1.7 million, the Brubakers bought another company, Wood-Metal Industries, in Selinsgrove, last August. Wood-Metal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.