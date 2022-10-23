MIFFLINBURG — The Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War Camp 503 relieved the last Civil War veteran from Union County of duty on Saturday.
In a ceremony at Mifflinburg Cemetery at South Fourth Street, the organization honored Private Jacob S. Boob, who was the last Civil War veteran from Union County when he died on Dec. 18, 1937. The state organization decided to honor the last Civil War veterans from every county.
“As all the veterans here gathered are aware, a soldier cannot leave his post without being properly relieved,” said Fred Wertman, the senior vice commander of Camp 503. “Comrade Jacob Sierer Boob you are now relieved. We have the post. Rest in peace.”
Boob was born on Sept. 6, 1845. He joined the Union Army at age 18 on Feb. 22, 1864, and became part of E Company in the 51st Regiment. The Regiment was involved such battles as the Wilderness, Spotsylvania, North Anna River and Cold Harbor, according to Greg Kline, the patriotic instructor of Camp 503.
“His enlistment was short-lived after he was wounded,” said Kline. “Because of the seriousness of the wound, he would be discharged on Dec. 8, 1864. His service during the war was over.”
Boob was an “industrious man” who opened a clothing store and later a tobacco store in Mifflinburg, said Kline.
“His store was a very popular place,” said Kline. “It was known as a good place to go for opinions and arguments. One can only imagine the old soldiers who visited and the conversations that surely happened. The locals called his tobacco store ‘the den.’ One can only guess the old veterans’ memories and stories that were shared there.”
At age 92, Boob underwent surgery for cataracts, but he died in the hospital on Dec. 18, 1937, due to kidney issues, Kline said.
Lee Miller, the Camp Commander, said events like this are important to the Sons of Union Veterans to make sure the last Union soldiers buried in any county are honored.
“One of the reasons we honor the last solider and make sure they’re recognized, it’s an end of the era with the Grand Army of the Republic,” said Miller. “These soldiers were very proud of that. After the war, they formed the Grand Army of the Republic because they missed the camaraderie of camp life and soldier life.”
Many of these soldiers remain unknown for more than 150 years, said Miller.
“Many, many people walk by this grave without knowing this was the last soldier to pass,” he said. “It’s an end of an era and we need to keep that memory alive and recognize that.”
Boy Scouts Noah Fisher-Krape and Gareth Sanders, who both help place flags on veteran graves, said they enjoyed the ceremony.
“It was good, it was excellent,” said Fisher-Krape.
“It was a nice formal tribute to the last solider,” said Sanders.
The ceremony also included poetry reading, placements of markers, flags and wreaths, a rifle salute and a cannon salute.