TURBOTVILLE — The students at Turbotville Elementary School are spreading a little bit of kindness this month throughout Warrior Run School District.
Reading specialist Alicia Shaffer and kindergarten teacher Kasey Uppling said the students at 301 Pine St. are participating in the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Kindness Campaign by doing community outreach. Classes will hide magic wands around the community and whoever finds them is prompted to virtually submit acts of kindness.
“It’s a good way to involve the community in school activities,” said Uppling.
Each classroom receives a wand. Students can hide them in the community at libraries, grocery stores, playgrounds. Once a person finds them and submits their acts of kindness via the QR code, the acts of kindness are uploaded to JamBoard — a digital interactive whiteboard — where students can review it live every day, said Shaffer and Uppling.
Across four grades, 23 wands will be divided among the classrooms to hide in places like Turbotville, Watsontown, McEwensville, Allenwood and Dewart, they said.
The wands were hidden as of Monday. They are weatherproof, they said.
Shaffer said the United Way has videos to show the students. They are also putting up bulletin boards at the school to submit their own acts of kindness from students.
“I think students are going to love it,” said Uppling. “They’ll think the wands are cool, they’ll have the power over where the wands are hidden, and they get to look at acts of kindness.”
Elementary Principal Michael Freeborn said the schools have been shutting the community out in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re opening it back up,” said Freeborn.
On Thursday, Shaffer took four students — kindergarten student Cameron Ritter, first-grader Jinay Patel, second-grader Hank Watson and third-grader Peyton Gauger — to the neighboring Turbotville Community Park to hide the first wand.
“We hide it so kids can find it and have fun,” said Peyton, 9, of Watsontown.
Hank, 9, of Turbotville, said, “It can bring joy to the community.”
Cameron said he learned that an example of kindness is “when people fall, you help them up.”
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is teaming up with Evangelical Community Hospital to bring the 2022 Kindness Campaign to schools and businesses in the community in the month of March. Community members can be nominated and one winner each week will be selected for their act of kindness. One grand prize winner will be selected at the end of the month.
Learn more at https://www.gsvuw.org/bekind2022.
