MILTON — Do you think you have a talent for writing? If so, you will want to consider joining the Prose Writing Workshop at the Art Academy of Milton.
Classes will be held Monday and Wednesday nights, Feb. 21–March 30, from 7 to 8 p.m. The cost for the workshop is $120.
Michael Rash, an adjunct professor at Susquehanna University, will be the instructor for all 12 classes. He said, “Nobody has to be experienced for this. It’s a good chance for people to get together and share their stuff.”
Rash’s instruction will include lessons on dialogue, character development, plotting and narrative, and editing.
Since he has taught film studies, writing, grammar, and public speaking, Rash firmly believes students should have the opportunity to share their individual prose works with others, so the group will work together on examining the work that has been produced.
“I would like for them, by the end of it (the workshop), to have three or so original pieces.”
Rash expects the “specialized” workshop to be small: “about 5-10 people.” He is not doing this for academic reasons, but to provide an opportunity for folks in the community. Giving people who enjoy writing, but don’t have many opportunities to work at the collegiate level, is one of the reasons for offering this workshop.
He has previously instructed poetry and fiction workshops, “but never anything as unique as this. It’s an opportunity for me to give back to the community.”
Rash thought it would be fun to share ideas about process, dialogue and editing in workshop form outside academic life.
Keith Gibson, owner of the Art Academy in Milton, liked the idea and gave Rash the go ahead. Rash is renting space to do the workshop, he says, and hopes he will have enough students to “break even.”
According to Rash, “It should be a lot of fun and enlightening.”
Workshop participants should be 15 or older. Rash mentioned it would be advantageous to enroll younger and older folks, “so experiences can be conveyed to each other.”
Interested participants may contact rash at Rash@susqu.edu.
He has previously instructed poetry and fiction workshops, “but never anything as unique as this. It’s an opportunity for me to give back to the community.”
Rash thought it would be fun to share ideas about process, dialogue and editing in workshop form outside academic life.