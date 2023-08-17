LEWISBURG — Volunteers with high energy and enthusiasm greeted more than 1,000 new students at Bucknell University on Wednesday.
Bucknell University opened its 178th academic year with a record enrollment for the third consecutive year. With music pumping and cheers rising every few moments, orientation assistants and football players welcomed freshmen and helped move their possessions into their new dormitories.
“We’re here to make the transition for freshmen super easy,” said senior Megan Collins, a psychology major from Chatham, N.J. “We plan icebreaker games, we give them tours of the campus and get them acclimated to life at Bucknell.”
As of Aug. 15, the student body is comprised of 3,925 students, including 3,867 undergraduates, 44 graduate students and 14 non-degree students. The enrollment figure reflects one of the highest sophomore retention rates in university history, currently with 96.3 percent of Class of 2026 students remaining enrolled; and the second-largest incoming class in Bucknell history, with 1,033 students in the Class of 2027.
Collins and her fellow helpers wore bright orange shirts and whooped with gusto.
“We stick out like a sore thumb, but in a great way,” Collins said.
Grace Kim, a junior on the residential advisor staff, handed out keys and lanyards.
“It’s definitely a good first impression,” said Kim. “It’s a lot of excitement.”
Fredi Sturgis, a junior offensive lineman, said he had been carrying a lot of mini-fridges on Wednesday.
“It feels nice to get to know the freshmen, to help out and tell people to come out to football games and show them school spirit,” he said.
Dylan Kohl, 18, of Lancaster, said he will be studying finance during his time at Bucknell.
“It’s pretty nice so far,” he said. “I like that I don’t have to take anything up to my room. The enthusiasm helps. I like that. I’m a loud guy myself.”
Cole Turnof, 18, of Westfield, N.J., will also be studying finance.
“There’s a lot of energy,” he said. “The excitement helps with the transition. Now I have to go upstairs and meet my roommate. I’m nervous but excited.”
Turnof chose Bucknell because it was the school he gravitated toward during the selection process.
Collen Schreyer, of Manchester, Md., dropped off her son Jack Schreyer, 19. This was her first of two children going off to college.
“I’m overwhelmed and really sad, but I’m keeping it together,” said Schreyer.
They chose Bucknell because it was a smaller school in a rural area with a strong engineering program. It was also the perfect distance, said Schreyer.
“We loved the campus,” said Schreyer.
Only last year’s record class of 1,039 new students was larger than this year’s. The university opened last year with the previous-record enrollment at 3,854 students.
“Demand for a Bucknell education remains higher than ever,” said President John Bravman in his annual university address to employees Aug. 14. “Very few schools in this country can say that. We have seen more than 11,000 applications in each of the past three years, with more students than ever accepting our offer of admission. Simply put, our yield is up. That’s phenomenal, and I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve all done to reach this level of interest from such talented students.”
Bucknell will mark the start of the Class of 2027’s academic experience during the Convocation ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, followed immediately by the traditional candlelighting ceremony on Malesardi Quadrangle. Both will be livestreamed on Bucknell’s Facebook page. Bravman will deliver the convocation address to officially open the new academic year.
The incoming class was selected from among 11,010 applicants and hails from 40 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; as well as 24 countries and administrative regions. The first-year student body includes 22% who are students of color (21.7% last year), 4.5% who are international students (4.1% last year) and 13.5% who are first-generation students. The class had an average high school GPA of 3.65, up slightly from last year (3.63).
More than half of applicants for the Class of 2027 (54.6%) applied test-optional, meaning they chose not to include SAT or ACT scores with their application. That percentage is up slightly from last year.
There are also 27 transfer students this year, 12 of whom are Bucknell Community College Scholars