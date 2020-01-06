MIFFLINBURG — Five-year-old Aiden Christopher Nagy walked into the multi-purpose room at the Mifflinburg Elementary School on Monday only to find his family and classmates waiting for him.
Colorful balloons marked his chair and his fellow kindergarten classmates had a sign congratulating him on being officially adopted. The young boy described by his teacher as someone with a very kind heart wasted no time and immediately embraced his grandfather and grandmother — his new parents.
“Having him sit around a cell phone while they do the court hearing in San Francisco is no memory for a little boy that has been through as much as he has been,” said Chris Nagy, of Cowan, a few miles outside Mifflinburg. “We want this day to be important to him. We want him to feel loved and by putting this together we give him a memory that not only he can take with him but a memory he can build on as he puts his life back together with me and Wendy there every step of the way.”
The legal adoption was finalized on Monday around 1:45 p.m. in San Francisco, but Chris and Wendy Nagy wanted to plan a surprise informal ceremony with Aiden, his sister, his teacher, his 17 classmates and other staff at the elementary school. The family’s pastor, Steve Stoltzfus, of Harvest Union County Church in Mifflinburg — the father of two adopted children himself — was a master of ceremonies.
‘Drug-infested neighborhood’
Aiden is the son of Chris Nagy’s adopted daughter, Laura. He was born at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg in 2014 and lived with the Nagy family for a year. Nagy’s daughter moved away to San Francisco in 2017, but Chris and Wendy Nagy got a call in September from Child Protective Services in San Francisco.
His mother left Aiden in “a less than favorable situation in a drug-infested neighborhood,” said Chris Nagy, a part-time sportswriter for The Daily Item. “We were contacted and immediately started the process to adopt Aiden. We became a foster home in June of 2018 and on August 1 we took custody of him. This has not been a smooth process with a lot of bumps in the road but we have stayed committed to this from day one.”
Stoltzfus performed a brief ceremony, asking Chris and Wendy Nagy to answer “we do” if they were willing to adopt Aiden, make him part of the family and raise, protect, care for and love him. He also asked Aiden if he wanted to be adopted and why, to which Aiden shook his head yes and said, “Because I love them.”
“Welcome home,” said the pastor. “You are now officially part of the Nagy family.”
Stoltzfus said adoption is close to his heart. He adopted two children seven years ago, now ages 12 and 15.
“This is what Jesus has done for us: He had adopted us into the family of God, so adoption is a picture of what God has done for us,” he said. “We are called to take care of the widows and orphans.”
‘A very kind heart’
Aiden’s teacher, Lisa DeFacis, said she feels “blessed” to bear witness to the adoption.
“Aiden has a very kind heart, he works really hard and he has empathy toward others,” said DeFacis, a teacher since 1992. “If someone is sad or hurt, he is the first one to ask if they are OK or give hugs. That is unusual for a kindergarten child, and it shows he’s been raised with a lot of love.”
Wendy Nagy said she felt “good, very good, great” after the ceremony.
“It gives us closure,” she said. “After everything we’ve gone through these last couple of years it’s now finalized and it’s now forever. Our family is complete now.”
Chris Nagy said Wendy’s daughter, Madison Nachtway, a 2019 graduate of Mifflinburg Area, has been an important part of Aiden’s raising along with Wendy’s parents, Fred and Hazel Roush, her brother and family, Eric Roush, Scott, Michelle and Amber Roush and her son and daughter in law, Tyler and Cailey Nachtway. Chris’s parents, Stephen and Nona Nagy, have also been helpful.
“We also have been very thankful for Summitt Early Learning Pre-K, Mifflinburg Elementary School, Union County Children and Youth and Laurel Creek Counseling,” said Chris Nagy.