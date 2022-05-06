SHAMOKIN — Valley residents and Shamokin Area High School students listened intently to former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi and Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church priest Mykola Ivanov while they shared their experiences on a mission trip last month to Ukraine.
Clausi visited Ukraine last month to deliver food, clothing and money after he and Ivanov began a fundraising effort in March which raised close to $150,000 in U.S. currency and was exchanged for $500,000 in Polish money.
Clausi and Ivanov flew to Poland last month and spent nearly a week in Poland and the Ukraine visiting orphanages where they distributed the items and cash.
"We wanted to tell the real true story of what is going on in Ukraine," Clausi said. "We wanted to show the community where their money went."
The event began when Shamokin High School Principal Todd Hockenbroch, who organized the day with Clausi and Ivanov, introduced the two and thanked them for wanting to come to the district.
"We appreciate you both coming to tell your story about being in the Ukraine," he said. "It's great to see so many people from the community here with us today to listen."
Ivanov said he wanted to visit with students to keep them aware of what is going on in his native land.
"These pictures tell a lot," he said. "We wanted to continue to spread the message of what is happening and what we can do to help." A slideshow was shown to the crowd.
Shamokin Area School District Director Brian Persing said when he spoke to Clausi the two wanted to bring the experience to the district for the benefit of the students.
“It's a great learning experience for the kids,” Persing said. “We were happy to have both Mr. Clausi and Father Ivanov with us to tell their story."
Ivanov said he has been traveling the Valley speaking at churches and now wants to deliver another message.
“This is something we want to discuss and make people understand what is going on,” he said. “We want to show what is real.”
Clausi crossed the border from Poland and visited orphanages in Lviv to deliver the money, food, supplies and electronic devices to children.
Ivanov told students and members of the public in attendance he was thankful for all Clausi has done and said the two want to attend other school districts across the Valley to speak with students and residents.
Clausi, who donated $10,000 of his own money to kick the event off, donated another $10,000 of his own money for travel expenses.