SHAMOKIN — Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi and Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church priest Mykola Ivanov will speak to Valley residents and Shamokin Area School District students on Friday about their recent mission trip to Ukraine.
Shamokin Area School District Director Brian Persing said when he spoke to Clausi the two wanted to bring the experience to the district for the benefit of the students.
Persing said he and Clausi worked out the details. Persing asked district administrators to open the high school to students, staff and the general public to visit at 1:15 p.m. Friday inside the district's auditorium. Clausi and Ivanov will speak about the trip they took to Ukraine to deliver more than $500,000 of money to Ukrainian children.
"It a great learning experience for the kids to see first-hand," Persing said. "To hear from someone who was literally in a war zone will be a great experience for everyone."
Clausi said he reached out to Persing and also met with district employees Monday about speaking to students. Clausi said he felt the mission he and Ivanov took should be told to pupils and the public.
"This is real," Clausi said. "This is not something you see on television. This is us being able to tell our residents and students what we saw. I stepped foot in a war zone and what I saw was scary and very sad."
Ivanov said he has been traveling the Valley speaking at churches and now wants to deliver another message.
"This is something we want to discuss and make people understand what is going on," he said. "We want to show what is real."
Clausi and Ivanov crossed the border from Poland and visited orphanages in Lviv to deliver money, food, supplies and electronic devices to children.
Ivanov said he was thankful for all Clausi has done and said the two want to attend other school districts across the Valley to speak with students and residents.
Clausi, who donated $10,000 of his own money to kick the event off, donated another $10,000 of his own money for travel expenses.