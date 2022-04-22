SUNBURY — The Sunbury Code Office and Northumberland County Youth Probation will host a clean up event at 9:30 a.m. April 30.
The event will be held at the railroad tracks between Shikellamy High School and the new Oaks coffee plant.
If time permits, the crew will also clean up the Memorial Acres complex. Volunteers are welcome.
Anyone wishing to donate their time or materials please contact Sunbury Public Safety Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski at 570-259-0918.
Items needed for donation include gloves, five-gallon buckets, garbage bags.