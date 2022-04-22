SUNBURY — The Sunbury Code Office and Northumberland County Youth Probation will host a clean up event at 9:30 a.m. April 30.
The crews will meet at the rear parking lot of the Shikellamy High School.
If time permits, the crew will also clean up the Memorial Acres complex. Volunteers are welcome.
Anyone wishing to donate their time or materials please contact Sunbury Public Safety Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski at 570-259-0918.
Items needed for donation include gloves, five-gallon buckets, garbage bags.