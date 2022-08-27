DANVILLE — The site director at the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA expects a line out of the door today for the annual Clear the Shelters event.
Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. Kristen Szwast, site director in Danville, said doors open at 11 a.m. today at 1467 Bloom Road, Danville. All adoption fees are waived for the 35 cats and 14 dogs available for adoption.
“It’s a great event that we can send animals home, gather a large crowd of people, get a lot of interest in adoption and just get these guys out and get them homes,” said Szwast. “I’m expecting a line out of the door. Last year, we ran it for the whole month, and every week was different, but we adopted out 76 animals.”
Szwast said she has animals that are good with kids and other pets.
“There are lots of adoptable animals,” she said.
Kittens are usually $150 and adult cats are normally $85. Dog adoption fees range from $150 to $300. Pets are spayed or neutered and up to date on their shots. Animals are also treated for fleas and ticks and microchipped for identification.
Adopted animals will come with food samples and gift bags including toys and treats. Cardboard carriers are available for $5.
Szwast said animals like Lorelai, a 3-year-old Tortoise Shell domestic shorthair cat, and Huck, a 3-year-old bloodhound, are available for adoption.
Lorelai came to the shelter after the owner had to give her up. She is “friendly, loves kids, other cats, heights and butt scratches for days,” said Szwast.
Lorelai is rooming with some of the other cats in the shelter in hopes to have “her personality and traits rub off of them,” said Szwast.
Huck comes from a divorced household. He is kid-friendly, cat-friendly and dog friendly, she said.
“He loves people,” said Szwast. “He’s a just a big oversized puppy. He wants to jump in laps and cuddle.”
Huck deserves an “active home.” His girlfriend is also up for adoption, she said.
According to its website ClearTheShelters.com, the event is “an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.”
NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5/KXAS and Telemundo 39/KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half-million pets finding new homes, according to the website.
According to the SPCA website, some fees may still apply including dog license fees and the cost of a cat carrier for those who do not bring one. Potential adopters are asked to bring everyone in the family, including kids and other pets with current vaccine records.
Dog adopters should bring a leash and collar. Dog licensing is not included, but must be purchased at the time of adoption.
Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no appointment needed.