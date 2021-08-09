PennDOT gave crews an extension to keep Front Street in Sunbury closed this week, but contractors said the work would be done before Saturday, the busiest day of the weekend for the annual River Festival.
The closure of Front and Reagan streets began Aug. 1. The work, part of the Reagan Street Flood Mitigation Project, was scheduled to be done Wednesday.
The extension was provided by PennDOT to the city and G&R Charles, of Port Trevorton, as delivery of materials continued to be delayed, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer. Both lanes of Front Street are closed from Market to Packer streets while crews work on the Reagan Street project, according to engineer Lee Zeger.
The Reagan Street Mitigation Project received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass. Traffic coming into the city from Shamokin Dam will continue to follow the detour onto Chestnut Street to Fourth Street then to Packer Street, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer. Entering the city from Northumberland, traffic will use Packer Street to Fourth Street to Arch Street, he said. Trucks will use Shikellamy Avenue to Fourth Street to Arch Street and Chestnut Street to Fourth Street to Shikellamy Avenue, Backer said.
“We urge motorists to follow the detour signs to help navigate through town,” Backer said. “In a few days of the detour, we witnessed many motorists ignore signs and had to turn around to make it around the closed road. We communicated with PennDOT about these detours and these were the best routes that we came up with together. We ask everyone to be patient through the construction period.”
Early last week, the detours were first put into place, Police Chief Brad Hare and City Council members monitored the streets to make sure traffic was moving after hearing some drivers were ignoring the detours.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
The extension will give crews time to get the street open before this weekend’s River Festival begins. The River Festival will be held behind the riverfront wall but Backer said construction will not cause any traffic issues.
River Festival begins Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday evening.
"It will be done before River Festival,” Backer said. “I spoke with the contractor and public works and it will all be done and that will eliminate any traffic issues.”
The city continues to work with the Sunbury Municipal Authority for the underground pipework and UGI for relocating and retiring some gas lines. The city will also work with Norfolk Southern to coordinate work on the railroad underpass, according to officials.
Hare said his department has been monitoring the area and has issued some citations and warnings to motorists not following the signs.