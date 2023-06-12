LEWISBURG — A free clothing and miscellaneous item giveaway event is scheduled for Thursday at the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. All items are brand new.
Those coming are asked to bring their own bags. There is a limit of four bags per person.
Pre-registration is required by calling 570-524-5000. ID is required. The event is for adults only, no children are allowed.
The parking lot is open 30 minutes prior to the event. No food or drinks are allowed. Bathrooms are not accessible during this event.
Items are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.