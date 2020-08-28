MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club’s Annual Election Day Pancake Day has been canceled for 2020 in an effort to keep the community safe and due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, in lieu of support for Pancake Day the club is asking the community to show support and purchase an American flag. The 3-foot by 5-foot flags are nylon with sewn-on stars and are made in the U.S.
The Milton Rotary Club donates these same flags to the Borough of Milton every year to display on the Milton — West Milton River Bridge. Flags are available for a donation of $25 and can be picked up at the Coup Agency in Milton or Lewisburg or by calling 570-742-8736. Checks can be made payable to Milton Rotary Club and shipping within the U.S. is available for an additional $10 per flag.