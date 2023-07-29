CNHI Special Report: Dealing with Dementia

Over the past two months, a team of reporters from CHNI newspapers has been exploring the many painful aspects of dementia, its impacts, costs and possible treatments and more, for a multi-part special report that contains a lot of important information for patients and caregivers.
Our team has also looked at the development of drugs that have shown promising signs for slowing the development of, but not yet curing, dementia.
The series, with additional photos and video, is also available online at dailyitem.com.