WILLIAMSPORT — Little League officials and law enforcement personnel remain quiet after a coach of the Cuban team left the World Series complex in South Williamsport late Saturday night and never returned.
Some officials in Lycoming County are saying they learned about Jose Perez, a coach with Bayamo, Cuba, of the Cuban Region team, through the media. Perez left the Little League World Series complex late Saturday night, Little League officials said.
Kevin Fountain, senior director of communications for Little League International, said Perez left the Little League International Grove on Aug. 19 in the late night hours and did not return.
“Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport,” Fountain said.
Members of the Cuban team — players and coaches — were present with other teams at the Little League Classic Major League Baseball game Sunday night. It was held at Muncy Bank Ballpark at historic Bowman Field, a few miles away from Little League Headquarters.
State police officials said they are not involved with any investigations in the disappearance of Perez.
On Monday, South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said his department has no active role in the incident and that Perez's visa did not expire. Embeck said the coach is not considered missing.
Embeck said Little League officials reported the incident to a "governmental agency" but that he had no other information.
Lycoming County First District Attorney Martin Wade said the district attorney's office was not aware of the situation, and he only learned of the reports through the media. He said his office is not involved in an investigation.
Fountain said information regarding team arrival and what they are permitted to do are communicated directly to the team prior to arrival and during the manager/coach briefing prior to the start of the tournament.
"Teams and players are permitted to leave the complex with approval from Little League International," he said. "Adult coaches and managers are permitted to swipe out of the grove on their own, however, at least one adult manager/coach listed on the eligibility affidavit must remain with the team at all times while the team is in the International Grove."
Fountain declined any other comment on the situation and did not say if the Cuban team would be leaving without Perez. They were eliminated from the tournament after losing Sunday afternoon to Panama, 3-2. This was the first year a team from Cuba has qualified for the World Series.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser's office staff said the congressman was aware of the situation, but they did not have enough information to comment.
The relationship between Little League and Cuba began in 2019 with the affiliation of 170 youth programs and an entry into the Little League World Series as part of expansion in 2021.
A three-year rotation was established between Cuba, Puerto Rico and Panama in 2021. Under the rotation, two teams earn an automatic bid to the tournament each year and the remaining team competes for a spot in the series through its regional tournament.
To get the Cuban national champs from Bayamo to this year's tournament, Little League worked with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control and the State Department to get 20 visas for the Cuban team, plus coaches and baseball officials.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.