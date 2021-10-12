DANVILLE — The coach fired at the Danville Area School Board’s Sept. 28 public meeting told the newspaper on Monday she was surprised by the firing.
Tina Bartholomew, whom the board terminated as an assistant middle school cross country coach without naming her, said she plans to meet with the board in private before this evening’s public board meeting.
“I was surprised by the actions that were taken at the school board meeting,” Bartholomew wrote to the newspaper. “I was recently given the opportunity to speak, and I am looking forward to meeting with the school board at the Executive Session” set for tonight at 6:30.
Attorney Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA), said last week the board created potential liability for the district under the state Right to Know Law and Sunshine Act by not identifying the coach and not allowing public comment before the vote.
It wasn’t until The Daily Item filed a Right to Know request that district Business Manager Bobbi Ely, who is the district’s open records officer, responded and identified the coach as Tina Bartholomew.