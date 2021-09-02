COAL TOWNSHIP — The Coal Township Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday to appeal a county judge's decision that forces the township to pay back more than $267,000 in disputed prison permit fees to Northumberland County.
At Thursday's public meeting, Commissioners Craig Fetterman, George Zalar, Bernie Rumberger and Gerard Waugh III will direct attorney Paul Logan, of Philadelphia-based law firm Post & Schell, P.C. to appeal the decision by Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson last month. Commissioner Matthew Schiccatano was absent. The judge ordered the township to pay back the county a sum of $267,320.98, with statutory interests and costs, within 30 days.
"I will not bow to King Sam over this," said Zalar, referring to Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. A lawsuit was filed by the county in January 2018 to recoup the money with the county claiming the fees were unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law.
The township’s permit fee structure is one percent of the total cost of the project plus additional costs for a third-party inspection under the Uniform Construction Code. The township has argued that the county’s lawsuit was premature, the county lacked jurisdiction and failed to follow the statutory conditions of an appeal, according to the township in previous documents.
Fetterman called the original legal action a "senseless lawsuit" that could set a precedent for other entities in the township to file lawsuits to avoid permit fees. If that happens, the township is broke, he said.
"It's such a bind to Coal Township taxpayers," said Fetterman. "It's a major obstacle in the whole zoning department.
The county "did us dirty," said Fetterman.
Zalar said an appeal to a higher court or another county could provide "an even playing field" for the township.
The township commissioners said the prison was not a project they even wanted in Coal Township.
"It's a burden on our emergency services," said Fetterman. "They could have kept it in Sunbury and that would be fine with us."
The original prison in Sunbury was heavily damaged in a January 2015 fire. The original plan was to build a new prison on the former Knight-Celetex site in Sunbury, but the county commissioners in 2016 abandoned that plan in favor of buying and renovating the closing Northwestern Academy as its new location. The new Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township opened when inmates were moved into the correctional facility in October 2017.